Kayak and canoe state games to be held in Gulfport

Gulfport will host the 2015 State Games of Mississippi Canoe/Kayak competition Saturday, May 2nd. It will be held at Gulfport Lake and will consist of a short, 1.5 mile loop, and a long course of eight miles.

Canoeing and kayaking have become popular sports in recent years. Kayakers can compete in solo runs or in tandem runs; canoers can race solo or double. Additional competitions for stand up paddleboards and pedal crafts are also included in this year's events.

The long course for the competition starts at Gulfport Lake, loops through Bayou Bernard and finishes back at Gulfport Lake.

The State Games of Mississippi is a statewide, amateur sportsfest that features an Olympic-style Opening Ceremonies each year in Meridian. This year's Opening Ceremonies is set for June 20 and the 2015 Games will feature more than 37 sports in venues throughout the state.

