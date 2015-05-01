Former Gautier resident takes cancer survivors on encouraging flight

The former Gautier resident has made his way back to South Mississippi, as he begins his epic journey of flying his small plane around the country. (Photo source: WLOX)

A former Gautier resident has made his way back to South Mississippi, as he begins his epic journey of flying his small plane around the country.

Jim Davis is in his 70s and is a recovering cancer patient who has dedicated his time to help uplift other cancer victims and survivors. Mississippi is his third stop of his journey and he says he hopes to encourage each cancer victim or survivor that there is life after cancer.

"Over the last six years, I've had cancer four times and I've always wanted to tour the U.S. in my plane, but I thought, 'why should I have all the fun when maybe, I can uplift some cancer victim?'" Davis said.

Friday, Jim Davis picked two cancer co-pilots for his flights around the Gulf Coast: Julia Hines and Natalie Hightower. Julia is currently cancer free and credits her faith in Christ for keeping her strong through her fight with cancer.

"The peace, the strength in the worst of times, and that he's always there," Hines said.

She hopes through this quick flight, she will encourage other cancer patients like Davis is doing.

"I just wanted to encourage others who have cancer, like he is, to never give up, to keep doing the things that they normally do and more," Hines said.

Natalie Hightower is 14-years-old and has brain cancer. She said she didn't expect the view from the sky when she went up 10,000 feet on her flight.

"I was just looking at all the swimming pools in everybody's backyard, but we saw a bunch of water," Natalie said as she shared a laugh with her mother.

Natalie may not feel like herself every day, but she said she tries her best to be positive.

"Even though you may be down and scared about stuff, you still should keep your head up high and smile," she said.

To remember to smile, Natalie recites her favorite quote: "Keep on shining! You're brighter than this dull moment."

Through the prayers and encouragement, Natalie said she will continue to fight her way back to good health.

"I come to you in the name of Jesus. I claim complete healing. By your stripes, Lord Jesus, heal this girl completely. Give her a long and full life," Davis said in prayer.

If you're a cancer patient or survivor and are interested in taking a flight with Davis, he can be contacted on his website: http://flyinggeminpurplepassion.blogspot.com/

There, you'll also find an itinerary of Davis' travel plans.

