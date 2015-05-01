Gines endorses Gilich for Biloxi mayor

Felix Gines finished third in the Biloxi mayoral election, just missing out on the May 12 runoff. In the last two days, he's met with both Fofo Gilich and Windy Swetman. Based on those talks, Gines has decided to endorse Gilich.

"Biloxi has two good candidates," he told WLOX News. "I feel at this time Andrew Fofo Gilich is the right man to be Biloxi's mayor."

Gines noted the promises Gilich made to ward 2 and ward 7 were critical in his decision making process.

"He's the right man at this time," the ward 2 councilman said.

Gines has no plans to campaign for Gilich. He's just going to endorse him.

