Gines endorses Gilich for Biloxi mayor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Breaking

Gines endorses Gilich for Biloxi mayor

Fofo Gilich (Photo source: WLOX) Fofo Gilich (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Felix Gines finished third in the Biloxi mayoral election, just missing out on the May 12 runoff. In the last two days, he's met with both Fofo Gilich and Windy Swetman. Based on those talks, Gines has decided to endorse Gilich. 

"Biloxi has two good candidates," he told WLOX News. "I feel at this time Andrew Fofo Gilich is the right man to be Biloxi's mayor."

Gines noted the promises Gilich made to ward 2 and ward 7 were critical in his decision making process.

"He's the right man at this time," the ward 2 councilman said.

Gines has no plans to campaign for Gilich. He's just going to endorse him.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • BreakingGines endorses Gilich for Biloxi mayorMore>>

  • Breaking

    Palazzo endorses Swetman for Biloxi mayor

    Palazzo endorses Swetman for Biloxi mayor

    Friday, May 1 2015 4:10 PM EDT2015-05-01 20:10:51 GMT
    Friday, May 1 2015 4:28 PM EDT2015-05-01 20:28:30 GMT
    Biloxi mayoral candidate Windy Swetman picked up a major endorsement from Biloxi resident and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo on Friday.More >>
    Biloxi mayoral candidate Windy Swetman picked up a major endorsement from Biloxi resident and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo on Friday.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly