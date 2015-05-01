Katrina 911 calls tell a tale of terror - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Katrina 911 calls tell a tale of terror

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - One of the most heart wrenching legacies that Hurricane Katrina left as a lesson to us are the 911 tapes from people trapped by the rising waters.

Dispatch, "911 what's your emergency?" Caller, "Yes I'm on the beach in Biloxi and my apartment has come apart."

Caller,"How am I supposed to get out? I've got two small kids." Dispatch, "I don't know maam. We don't have anybody who can get to you."

Dispatch, "Biloxi Police and Fire Hokamp." Caller, "Yes maam we need some help out here. My house is flooded almost over my head. We almost under water. And I've got 10 kids up here maam."

Heart wrenching calls for help during the height of Katrina from residents who didn't evacuate. The water had inundated not only homes, but also trapped emergency workers themselves. Everyone had been warned as Katrina blew in that emergency workers would have to seek shelter themselves when it got too dangerous.

At noon Friday at the Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Arts Biloxi Police Chief John Miller will share more actual 911 tapes from Katrina. He will also share what he and other emergency workers have learned from Katrina that will help them be better prepared.

Chief Miller's presentation is part of the museum's "Katrina +10" retrospective. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 228-374-5547. The cost of the 911 lunch is $10 and includes a free tour of the K10 exhibit.

