Motorcyclist survives accident in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Motorcyclist survives accident in Gulfport

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A motorcyclist survived a collision with another vehicle Friday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Loposser said the accident happened at the corner of Highway 605 and O'Neal Road. 

Loposser reports the motorcyclist was taken to Garden Park Medical Center with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

There's no word yet on if any charges were filed against either of the drivers.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

