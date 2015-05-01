Narcotics agents make three arrests in Harrison Co. fight against spice

The battle against spice is raging in Harrison County. Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and agents with the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team raided two Gulfport homes Thursday.

Investigators say the raids uncovered pounds of spice, both treated and untreated, cocaine, crack and a stolen AR-15 assault rifle linked to a crime in Brandon, MS.

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said one of the busts occurred at the home of 27-year-old Thomas Eugene Buckley, located at 3602 Reynosa Drive.

Brisolara said narcotics agents arrived at Buckley's home to find him and 10 other people standing in the front yard. A search of the house uncovered 30 grams of spice and more than six grams of cocaine.

Buckley was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute spice.

Brisolara said one of the men who was also in the front yard, 50-year-old Michael David Teter, was found to be in possession of .6 grams of crack cocaine. Teter was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Buckley's bond $50,000 and Teter's at $15,000. Both men have since bonded out.

In a separate bust, Brisolara said narcotics agents raided the home of 22-year-old Carlton Alan Tate, located at 730 24th Street.

Investigators say a search of the home turned up more than seven pounds of untreated spice, two pounds of treated spice, about one pound of powdered chemicals used to make spice and a stolen AR-15 assault rifle. Brisolara said the residence was occupied by Tate, two adult females and two young children.

Tate was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture of spice. Ladner set his bond at $60,000. Tate has since bonded out of jail.

Brisolara said warrants are pending for the arrest of Stephon Wright, who lives at the same residence at Tate, but he was not on the scene when investigators arrived.

