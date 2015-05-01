MS Power will dispose of your hazardous waste this Saturday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MS Power will dispose of your hazardous waste this Saturday

GULFPORT, MS -

Did you know that common household products like oven cleaners and batteries can contain harmful ingredients that could make your home unsafe? Getting rid of those items properly is the best way to protect your family.

This weekend, residents in Harrison County will have a chance to get rid of old, household hazardous waste the safe way.

Mississippi Power is hosting its annual Bring It Day on Saturday, May 2, at Plant Watson on Cowan Lorraine Road.

It is important to be aware of what items will and will not be accepted.

Items the plant will dispose of include all-purpose cleaners, anti-freeze, batteries, brake fluid, cell phones, computers, computer cables, copy and fax machines, detergents, drain opener, furniture polish, gaming equipment, herbicides, household electronic waste, insecticides, motor oil, oil filters, oven cleaner, paint thinner, pesticides, rug and upholstery cleaner, silver polish, televisions, telephones, transmission fluid, turpentine, varnish, VCRs, used tires (limit of five), water seal and wood finish.

Items that will not be accepted include asbestos, explosive or radioactive material, furniture, medical waste, PCBs, syringes, waste from any business, prescription drugs and ammunition.

Mississippi Power says anyone who brings in up to four usable gas cans will receive an eco-friendly replacement. They will be trading two and five gallon cans while supplies last.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

