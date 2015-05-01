WATCH NOW ON GMM: Pedestrian gets nailed with hundreds of soda bottles; Sunny skies predicted for today

CLOSE CALL: A truck driver lost control of his big rig causing hundreds of soda bottles to fall off the truck and hit a pedestrian. Good Morning Mississippi has video of the incident that has everyone talking this morning.

DRONE STRIKES: A new AP poll released overnight says nearly three-quarters of Americans say it's acceptable for the U.S. to use an unmanned aerial drone to kill an American citizen abroad if that person has joined a terror organization. Do you agree or disagree? Read the full story here then weigh in with your thoughts on the WLOX Facebook page >>http://shout.lt/2dnY

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says we're in for a pretty day today. He expects temperatures mid 70s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Turn on GMM right now for his full weekend forecast. http://shout.lt/1n28

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.