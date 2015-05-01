Three HS baseball regular season region winners eliminated in pl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three HS baseball regular season region winners eliminated in playoffs

UNDATED (WLOX) - Ocean Springs, West Harrison and Pearl River Central earned first-round byes in the high school baseball playoffs, but all three were swept in the second round Thursday night.

The Greyhounds were eliminated by the Gulfport Admirals 4-1 in game two of the best-of-three series. Gulfport advances to face defending 6A champion Oak Grove.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 16-8 overall record and in first place atop region 7-5A. West Harrison was eliminated after a 6-5 loss to the defending 5A south-state champion West Jones Mustangs.

Pearl River Central, which started the 2015 season with four straight losses, responded by winning 17 of its next 19 games and winning all nine games in region 6-5A to claim the district title. However, PRC's season came to a close after a 9-1 loss to the East Central Hornets.


BASEBALL
Terry 0
Biloxi 1 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
PRC 1
East Central 9 FINAL
EC wins 2-0
Long Beach 1
George Co. 3 FINAL
GC leads 1-0
Ocean Springs 1
Gulfport 4 FINAL
GPT wins 2-0
Harrison Cen. 3
Petal 0 FINAL
Series tied 1-1
Cathedral 16
Resurrection 8 FINAL
Cath. wins 2-0
St. Stanislaus 8
Richland 0 FINAL
SSC wins 2-0
Picayune 1
S. Jones 0 FINAL
Pic. leads 1-0
W. Harrison 5
W. Jones 6 F/10
WJ wins 2-0
SOFTBALL
Ocean Springs 8
Brandon 11 FINAL
Brandon wins 2-0
Petal 3
Hancock 1 FINAL
Petal wins 2-0
East Central 10
Picayune 8 FINAL
EC wins 2-0
George Co. 3
PRC 0 FINAL
GC wins 2-0

