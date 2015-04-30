Qatar ambassador visits Boys & Girls Center in Pass Christian - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Qatar ambassador visits Boys & Girls Center in Pass Christian

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Mississippi Youth of the Year, Joshua Womble, left, begins a tour of the Pass Christian Boys & Girls Club unit with Qatar Ambassador Mohammad Jaham Al Kuwari. (Photo source: WLOX) Mississippi Youth of the Year, Joshua Womble, left, begins a tour of the Pass Christian Boys & Girls Club unit with Qatar Ambassador Mohammad Jaham Al Kuwari. (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

The ambassadors of hope at the Boys & Girls Club of Pass Christian met another ambassador of hope on Thursday. The Qatar ambassador to the United States took a special tour of the center that his country built after Hurricane Katrina.

Since 2009, the Boys & Girls Club of Pass Christian's Qatar Center has provided nurturing guidance to 225 children a day. Ambassador Mohammad Jaham Al Kuwari got to see it up close and personal.

The 28,000 square foot center features a full-size gymnasium, commercial kitchen, art room, playground and teen center along with classrooms.

"We appreciate what they are doing here getting girls and boys after school and helping them for their homework and developing their talents in arts and music and sport, and this is what we are doing in Qatar. We like to learn from this club."

Executives, trustees and donors gathered to welcome and thank the ambassador for his country's generosity.

"You know, I'm sure the Boys & Girls Club would have been here in one way shape or form," said David Sykes, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast. "But the building of this facility allowed us to serve nearly three times as many children."

About 225 children a day visit the center. For the last eight years, that has included Joshua Womble, who was selected Mississippi youth of the year February. He had the honor of giving the official tour.

Womble is now a culinary student at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and he gives the Pass Christian unit all the praise. He's ready to pass on the hope to younger students.

"I try to tell them that no matter what's going on in their home, no matter what's going on at school, the Boys & Girls Club can make a difference. The people here are willing to listen and that there are friends here no matter what."

