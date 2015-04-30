Saints select offensive lineman, linebacker in first round

The New Orleans Saints selected Stanford offensive tackle Andrus Peat with their first pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat, chosen 13th overall, could compete for playing time at either guard or tackle.

The Saints are coming off a 7-9 season in which they missed the playoffs despite playing in the NFL's weakest division, the NFC South.

During this offseason, the Saints traded starting left guard Ben Grubbs to Kansas City for a fifth-round draft pick.

As a junior in 2014, Peat was named All-Pac-12 and second-team AP All-America.

New Orleans entered the draft with nine picks, including two in the first round, with the second coming at No. 31 as part of a trade that sent tight end Jimmy Graham to Seattle.

The Saints selected Clemson linebacker Stephone Anthony with their second of two first-round picks.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Anthony joins a Saints defense that ranked second-to-last in the NFL with 384 yards allowed per game. The Saints' defense also ranked 23rd in sacks per pass attempt, and could have used another edge pass rusher, but Anthony has been an inside linebacker in college.

Last season, he led Clemson was 90 tackles, and was named first-team All-ACC.

