Bay St. Louis named as one of Mississippi's top tourism cities - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bay St. Louis named as one of Mississippi's top tourism cities

The international website CultureTrip.com says Bay St. Louis is among the must see towns in the Magnolia State. (Photo source: WLOX) The international website CultureTrip.com says Bay St. Louis is among the must see towns in the Magnolia State. (Photo source: WLOX)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The City of Bay St. Louis received another feather in its cap. The city was recently recognized by an online publication as one of Mississippi's most beautiful towns to visit.

As WLOX News found out, the top 10 ranking came as no surprise to tourism leaders in the Bay.

The international website CultureTrip.com says Bay St. Louis is among the must see towns in the Magnolia State.

The website cited its rich history, natural beauty, lively cultural scene and places like the 100 Man Blues Hall as reasons to check the city out.

"We're getting a lot of special recognition, because we are a quaint, unique community," said Myrna Green.

Green is office manager for the Hancock County Tourism Bureau. She says the CultureTrip.com list is just the latest in a string of accolades the city has picked up in the last year and a half.

"We've had the most beautiful city, the coolest town. We were the official best of Mississippi's pleasure seekers paradise. The official paradise seekers guide aired on the Discovery Channel, and it's going to be on YouTube for three years," explained Green.

"Once they see it, they fall in love with the place, so I'm excited but I'm not surprised," said tour guide Jane Byrne.

Tourism leaders say this year, the city has seen a lot of visitors from the Midwest. They say word of mouth has been their most effective form of advertising what the Bay has to offer.

Other Mississippi cities ranked in the top 10 included Ocean Springs, Oxford, Vicksburg, Natchez, New Albany, Corinth, Port Gibson, Ridgeland and Cleveland.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

