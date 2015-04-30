Students learn about planting at new Audubon Center

Some Moss Point High School students spent Thursday morning getting their hands dirty. They arrived at the new Audubon Center under construction to help several master gardeners spruce up the grounds.

The student council members learned about plants and shrubs like pink Azalea's and Hydrangeas; foliage that needs very little care because it's native to South Mississippi.

After the short botany lesson, the students dug in with shovels and rakes to help plant more than a dozen different shrubs.

The new botanical garden will help support birds and other wildlife at the center.

