Ocean Springs Chamber hosts birthday party for owners of downtown toy store

The Ocean Springs Chamber hosted a 90th birthday party for John and MaryAlice Miner outside of their iconic downtown toy store. The party came with lots of hugs, and music, cake, and even face painting for the kids who have been entertained for years by the Miners.The Miners lost everything in Hurricane Katrina, but chose to stay and rebuild their home. MaryAlice, known as Bubs to everyone, still teaches swimming lessons to children.MaryAlice turned 90 Thursday, and John in a few weeks. At least 200 people showed up to say hello to the special couple.