Three D'Iberville High students hospitalized, caught smoking spice on campus

A bad decision to smoke spice on campus sent three D'Iberville High School Students to area hospitals, and school officials said the teens could be kicked out of school. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A bad decision to smoke spice on campus sent three D'Iberville High School Students to area hospitals, and school officials said the teens could be kicked out of school.

Thursday afternoon, fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances were called to the school. American Medical Response officials said they took three teenage boys to three different hospitals in Harrison County with one of them displaying unusual behavior.

Harrison County School Superintendent Henry Arledge explained what led to medical emergency call.

"Four students went out in the parking lot and got in their vehicle. Three of the four were smoking some kind of spice," said Arledge. "One of the teachers caught them and carried them to the office."

Arledge said the district runs programs to teach students about the dangers of illegal drug use.

"When they are in high school, they are almost adults. They are of age to be trained enough to know to leave that kind of stuff alone," Arledge said. "I mean, you can preach to them, preach to them and preach to them. Still, that's all you're doing is preaching to some of them. Majority of them hear you. Majority of them don't do this. Majority of them are good kids. It's a good school."

Arledge said the four students will have disciplinary hearings that will end with them either being expelled, or going to alternative school. He said the school district cannot afford to be lenient in these cases. He said spice is dangerous and the school district has a responsibility to take care of all the students when they are at school.

"I just want to reassure the public that we're going to have to discipline the children. We're going to discipline and it's going to come down hard on these children. But at the same time, they're going to have to learn from their mistakes. We all do," Arledge said.

"To the parents, they need to watch their children very carefully. They need to know what they're leaving home with. They need to understand children. Check behind them. Double check behind them. Trust them, but at the same time check behind them to make sure they're doing what they're supposed to do," said Arledge.

We aren't sure of the boys' conditions at this time. D'Iberville Police are not yet saying if the students will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.