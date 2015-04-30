1991 NFL Draft Day: Brett Favre made a bold prediction

He was true to his word.
I don't know whatever happened to McGuire and Marinovich, but I do know they didn't make an impact that Favre made after the Falcons traded him to Green Bay.
Favre became one of the all-time great quarterbacks in NFL history. He was an aggressive player who gave his all and never knew what the word quit meant.
That 1991 NFL Draft proved that no one can predict who will be a future Hall of Fame selection and who will be an also ran.
I take that back... Brett Favre knew!
