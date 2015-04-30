D'Iberville High student taken to hospital after apparent spice overdose

A D'Iberville High student was taken to the hospital Thursday after an apparent spice overdose. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A D'Iberville High School student has been transported to the hospital from what officials believe is a spice overdose.

Harrison County Superintendent Henry Arledge said a teacher at the school spotted three students smoking spice in a vehicle in the parking lot. He said the students slipped out of the building during lunch.

Greg Doyle with American Medical Response said the ambulances responded to a call of an overdose at the school.

Two of the students were turned over to their parents. The third student was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.