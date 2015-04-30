D'Iberville Warrior moms plan rally for changes to dangerous intersection

A group of moms from D'Iberville High School will be picketing this weekend at an intersection near the school in hopes of raising awareness about the dangerous area. (Photo source: WLOX)

MDOT crews have installed a directional crossover at the intersection of Highway 67 and Big Ross Road. But parents and teachers at D'Iberville High say they haven't seen any improvements with the flow of the heavy traffic. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group of moms from D'Iberville High School will be picketing this weekend at an intersection near the school in hopes of raising awareness about the dangerous area.

The rally comes after yet another accident Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 67 and Big John Road. Four people were injured in that wreck and one suffered serious injuries. Just less than one month ago, two siblings at the high school were killed in an accident at that intersection.

Since then, MDOT crews have installed a directional crossover at the intersection of Highway 67 and Big Ross Road. But parents and teachers at D'Iberville High say they haven't seen any improvements with the flow of the heavy traffic.

"We're still having wrecks there. We need security there. There's no security. Every morning, they could just get some officers to sit there and direct traffic," Alicia Campbell said. "I come every morning from that same direction and when I turn in to come to the school, cars are still flying down through there. They're still trying to shoot out in front of people because nothing is done. Something else needs to be done there."

The request for a lower speed limit was approved, but Campbell said it's still not enough.

"Fifty-five. Down 10 miles an hour. It should've been lowered more than that to me because it is a school zone. Hundreds of cars come through there every day and the people trying to cross the street is going to get hit, and people coming across like the other day got hit," Campbell said.

Dina Cumbo has been teaching at D'Iberville High for more than 15 years. She has a son that's a warrior and a daughter who will attend the school next year. She said the intersection causes great concern for her because it's a daily commute for them.

"Right now we're driving together, but next year he'll be getting his drivers license and driving my daughter here. So we're very concerned about what's going on, on the roads out there," Cumbo said.

Cumbo said for their safety, they avoid traveling down Highway 67 and encourage others to do the same until the intersection is made safer.

"We're avoiding that intersection," she said firmly. "We're either going to go straight on Shriners and come the back way, or we're going to come the interstate way. But we don't want to be anywhere near that intersection. It's just too dangerous."

Cumbo said to make sure her and other warrior moms' voices are heard, they'll be picketing at the accident site Saturday morning at 11 a.m. They encourage anyone and everyone to join them.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.