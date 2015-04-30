Gautier leaders say Walmart deal isn't dead, despite rumors

Construction was supposed to begin in January on a Walmart Supercenter in Gautier. The store was going to be built at the location of the old demolished singing River Mall. But that hasn't happened, and it has led to rumors in the city that the Walmart deal is dead.

It's also lead to rumors that the $90 million town center deal built around the Walmart is dead. City officials say that simply is not the case.

While they are discouraged that construction has not begun yet, they say the deal is still intact and that Walmart should fulfill its commitment to build. They say Walmart officials are simply too busy right now opening neighborhood markets across the country, including here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

However, business owners we talked with today remain skeptical and say they are simply looking for answers from city officials. Doug Walker is covering the story and will have more later on WLOX News and on WLOX.com.

