Moss Point man sentenced to 20 years in jail for child exploitat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point man sentenced to 20 years in jail for child exploitation

Michael Angel of Moss Point will spend the next 20 years in jail for child exploitation. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Michael Angel of Moss Point will spend the next 20 years in jail for child exploitation. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Moss Point man will spend the next 20 years in jail for child exploitation. Michael Angel was sentenced Wednesday. The 50-year-old plead guilty on March 3, 2015 to three counts of Exploitation of a Child. He had been accused of having more than 3,000 images and videos of child pornography on several different devices. 

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Angel to 30 years, 20 to be served day for day in jail, the remaining 10 under Post Release Supervision. Angel was also order to pay a $10,000 fine, court costs, $100 to the Crime Victim's Compensation Fund, $2,000 mandatory assessment to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund, and register as a sex offender. 

Following the sentencing District Attorney Tony Lawrence said, “Child pornography is not a victim less crime. Countless children were abused during the creation of these images and videos and this defendant participated in that abuse by downloading and viewing them. I hope that this twenty year, day for day, sentence sends a message that preying on children, either by viewing child pornography or by physically abusing them, will not be tolerated.” 

