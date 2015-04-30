New beer bearing Biloxi's name hits the market - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New beer bearing Biloxi's name hits the market

Biloxi Beach Blonde is a personal recipe by the Biloxi Brewing Company's CEO Mark Cowley, who said it took years to perfect. (Photo source: Facebook) Biloxi Beach Blonde is a personal recipe by the Biloxi Brewing Company's CEO Mark Cowley, who said it took years to perfect. (Photo source: Facebook)
The Biloxi Brewing Company's first beer was officially brewed about four weeks ago, and it was packaged just days ago. (Photo source: Facebook) The Biloxi Brewing Company's first beer was officially brewed about four weeks ago, and it was packaged just days ago. (Photo source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The coast has a new beer that represents the Gulf Coast. Biloxi Beach Blonde is made by the Biloxi Brewing Company. It's a personal recipe by the company's CEO Mark Cowley, who said it took years to perfect.

"It's a culmination of 20+ years home brewing, and I'm finally being able to bring beer to the public and let them share in my joy," Cowley said.

Cowley wanted his company to start with Biloxi Beach Blonde because it's a light beer that goes well with the South's hot summers.

The Biloxi Brewing Company's first beer was officially brewed about four weeks ago, and it was packaged just days ago. The company's second beer, Black Gold, should be released in about two weeks. A third, Back Bay ESB, should be out in late May.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • New beer bearing Biloxi's name hits the marketMore>>

  • Craft beer craze playing catch-up in Mississippi

    Craft beer craze playing catch-up in Mississippi

    Tuesday, November 25 2014 5:37 PM EST2014-11-25 22:37:31 GMT
    Thursday, November 27 2014 6:54 AM EST2014-11-27 11:54:03 GMT
    Craft beer is quickly catching-on in Mississippi. Actually, the magnolia state is catching-up to the rest of the country, thanks to a change in beer laws that opened to door to new breweries, creative new beers hitting store shelves and an excitement about the future of craft beers.  More >>
    Craft beer is quickly catching-on in Mississippi. Actually, the Magnolia State is catching-up to the rest of the country, thanks to a change in beer laws. Craft beer in Mississippi began to really take off two years ago. That's when state lawmakers agreed to raise the Alcohol by Volume limits on beer to 10.2 percent. That opened to door to new breweries, creative new beers hitting store shelves and an excitement about the future of craft beers. More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly