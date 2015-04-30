New beer bearing Biloxi's name hits the market

The Biloxi Brewing Company's first beer was officially brewed about four weeks ago, and it was packaged just days ago. (Photo source: Facebook)



The coast has a new beer that represents the Gulf Coast. Biloxi Beach Blonde is made by the Biloxi Brewing Company. It's a personal recipe by the company's CEO Mark Cowley, who said it took years to perfect.

"It's a culmination of 20+ years home brewing, and I'm finally being able to bring beer to the public and let them share in my joy," Cowley said.

Cowley wanted his company to start with Biloxi Beach Blonde because it's a light beer that goes well with the South's hot summers.

The Biloxi Brewing Company's first beer was officially brewed about four weeks ago, and it was packaged just days ago. The company's second beer, Black Gold, should be released in about two weeks. A third, Back Bay ESB, should be out in late May.

