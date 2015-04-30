WATCH NOW ON GMM: Rescuers pull teen from rubble 5 days after Ne - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH NOW ON GMM: Rescuers pull teen from rubble 5 days after Nepal quake; Toddlers and technology, pro or con?

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
PULLED FROM THE RUBBLE: A teenage boy was found alive 5 days after an enormous earthquake shook Nepal. The powerful rescue video is coming up on Good Morning Mississippi. Click the link to find out what rescuers had to use to save the 18-year-old >> http://shout.lt/15wd

TODDLERS AND TECHNOLOGY: It's becoming more common to see. Preschoolers enjoy playing with mommy or daddy's smartphone or tablet. But does technology hinder or help toddlers' learning? Meggan Gray will explain what the American Academy of Pediatrics believes coming up on GMM.

We're off to a cool start this morning but Meteorologist Tommy Richards says it will be warming up this afternoon and it looks good through the weekend! Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now for your weekend forecast. http://shout.lt/1n28

#ThrowBackThursday: The GMM team is going back to prom this morning! Make sure you're watching to see great pictures of Rhonda, Meggan, Doug, Jonathan and Asha from their proms!

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

