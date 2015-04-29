Three coast HS softball teams win twice Wednesday to advance





On the baseball slate, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws used the momentum from Greer Holston's no-hitter to earn an 11-1 win in their second-round matchup with Richland.





All the scores from Wednesday are listed below.



BASEBALL Petal 8 Harrison Central 3 FINAL Petal leads 1-0 East Central 5 PRC 0 FINAL EC leads 1-0 Richland 1 St. Stanislaus 11 FINAL SSC leads 1-0 West Jones 5 West Harrison 3 FINAL WJ leads 1-0 SOFTBALL Poplarville 9 Magee 5 FINAL Poplarville wins 2-0 Picayune 1 East Central 2 FINAL EC leads 1-0 PRC 2 George Co. 3 FINAL GC leads 1-0 Oak Grove 6 Harrison Central 7 F/Gm1 Oak Grove 4 Harrison Central 5 F/Gm2 HC wins 2-1 Brandon 10 Ocean Springs 0 FINAL Brandon leads 1-0 Lawrence Co. 7 Pass Chr. 8 F/Gm1 Lawrence Co. 6 Pass Chr. 12 F/Gm2 PC wins 2-1 West Harrison 15 South Jones 1 FINAL WH leads 1-0 Gulfport 0 St. Martin 4 F/Gm1 Gulfport 0 St. Martin 14 F/Gm2 SM wins 2-1 St. Patrick 17 Tylertown 0 FINAL SP wins 2-0

The St. Martin, Harrison Central and Pass Christian softball teams lost game one of their respective postseason series, but all three teams battled back to win games two and three to advance in the playoffs.