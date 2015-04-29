Three coast HS softball teams win twice Wednesday to advance - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Three coast HS softball teams win twice Wednesday to advance

UNDATED (WLOX) - The St. Martin, Harrison Central and Pass Christian softball teams lost game one of their respective postseason series, but all three teams battled back to win games two and three to advance in the playoffs.

On the baseball slate, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws used the momentum from Greer Holston's no-hitter to earn an 11-1 win in their second-round matchup with Richland.

All the scores from Wednesday are listed below.

BASEBALL
Petal 8
Harrison Central 3 FINAL
Petal leads 1-0
East Central 5
PRC 0 FINAL
EC leads 1-0
Richland 1
St. Stanislaus 11 FINAL
SSC leads 1-0
West Jones 5
West Harrison 3 FINAL
WJ leads 1-0
SOFTBALL
Poplarville 9
Magee 5 FINAL
Poplarville wins 2-0
Picayune 1
East Central 2 FINAL
EC leads 1-0
PRC 2
George Co. 3 FINAL
GC leads 1-0
Oak Grove 6
Harrison Central 7 F/Gm1
Oak Grove 4
Harrison Central 5 F/Gm2
HC wins 2-1
Brandon 10
Ocean Springs 0 FINAL
Brandon leads 1-0
Lawrence Co. 7
Pass Chr. 8 F/Gm1
Lawrence Co. 6
Pass Chr. 12 F/Gm2
PC wins 2-1
West Harrison 15
South Jones 1 FINAL
WH leads 1-0
Gulfport 0
St. Martin 4 F/Gm1
Gulfport 0
St. Martin 14 F/Gm2
SM wins 2-1
St. Patrick 17
Tylertown 0 FINAL
SP wins 2-0

    •   
