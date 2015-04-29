Top teachers awarded money to fund creative class projects - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Top teachers awarded money to fund creative class projects

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Ten of South Mississippi's top teachers have some money to get creative projects rolling in their classrooms. Hancock Bank awarded those educators with the Leo Seal Innovative Teaching Grant during a luncheon in Gulfport on Wednesday. Each teacher received a $2,000 grant, a $100 gift card and the golden apple award.

The projects teachers have planned vary from taking a cultural journey to learn about the Delta Blues to building telescopes.

"It is such an honor.The students are so excited to have this opportunity to be able to start our Lego robotics program," said Pass Road Elementary teacher Melanie Davis. "We're actually going to build a table and build all the pieces of the Lego robotics, and do computer programming."

The winners are from schools in Gulfport, Pascagoula, Harrison County, Lamar County, Hancock County and Pearl River County.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

