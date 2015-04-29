OS sailing coach warns young sailors of dangerous conditions

Ocean Springs Sailing Club coach David Grafton gives instructions to students before they set sail from Ocean Springs Yacht Club. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Ocean Springs Sailing Club practiced for the first time Wednesday since a storm in Mobile Bay killed at least three people during the Dauphin Island Regatta last weekend.

Team members received a special message of safety from the coach, David Grafton, who nearly died during that race in what he called a mini-hurricane.

