3,751 votes that didn't go to Gilich or Swetman now up for grabs

Thousands of Biloxians whose chosen candidate didn't make it into the runoff must now decide who they want to see as their new mayor: FoFo Gilich or Windy Swetman. According to the Biloxi City Clerk, 7,670 people voted in Tuesday's special election, and 3,751 of them didn't vote for the front runners.

On May 12, Gilich and Swetman will be in a runoff for Biloxi's top job. Now, some voters are having to decide who to support now that the mayor's race has gone from 10 candidates to two.

Marion Collins didn't vote for Gilich or Swetman, but believes choosing a candidate in the runoff will be less stressful.

"It was harder with 10 people," said Collins. "It seems a little easier when there is two people involved, but it still is a somewhat difficult decision, because they are good people."

Collins said what she wants to hear from candidates is a plan to bring in more jobs. Those who didn't choose Gilich or Swetman the first time around are now talking about what they'll base their decision on.

"I'll have to look at both candidates and try to determine, in my mind, who will be best for the city and hopefully vote for that person," said Clinton Necaise. "I'm just looking for leadership. I think that's what Biloxi needs, and I think that's what the whole Gulf Coast needs. We've come back after 10 years after Katrina, but I think we really need leadership to take us on down the road. "

"I guess I've got to see what they stand for," said Ty Collins. "Mostly because usually what factors my decision is what they stand for and how they're going to better the city."

Third place finisher Felix Gines brought in more than 1,000 votes, mostly from Ward 2 where he is a council member. Gines told me on Wednesday, after meeting with both candidates, he will make an endorsement on Thursday. Meanwhile, some of his supporters say whoever Gines backs, more than likely, they will too.

Clifton McCormick voted for Gines on Tuesday and said he will support whomever Gines supports, because of his respect for his opinion.

"Because it would be a person that would be of interest for the betterment of the City of Biloxi, and I would think that that's the person we should have in here as the mayor of the town," said McCormick.

McCormick's wife, Georgia, feels the same way.

"I'm going to look over their resume and everything they've got in the paper. I've been reading all that, and I will try to go with whoever Felix goes with," said Georgia.

Danel Barnes is a registered voter but did not go to the polls on Tuesday. He plans to make his choice on May 12.

"I don't know who I want to vote for, but I'm going to go out there and vote for somebody," said Barnes.

Voters have less than two weeks to make their decision.

Biloxi officials said voters who didn't vote in the special election can still vote in the runoff as long as they have been registered voters for at least 30 days.

