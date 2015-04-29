WLOX Editorial: We should all be proud of Gulf Islands National Seashore

The Mississippi islands and park that are a part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore continue to be a real treasure for our state and a solid boost to the Gulf Coast economy. More than 898,000 people took advantage of Gulf Islands in 2014.

Visitors bring big money, almost $39 million last year. And according to the National Park service, that spending supported 574 jobs in South Mississippi.

We should all be proud of Gulf Islands National Seashore for its beauty and the partnership it provides for our economy.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

