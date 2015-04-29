Jackson Co. nonprofit gets ready to tee off to support youth education and arts

The Bacot/McCarty Foundation is the main supporter of more than 30 organizations and schools in the coastal region. (Photo source: WLOX)

For more than a decade, Bacot/McCarty Foundation's Executive Director Todd Trenchard and his staff have been donating time and money to underprivileged children and cash-strapped organizations.

“When you invest in a child, it is easier to do that than try to repair an adult. So, we try to make a difference at an early age and try to support those organizations that are making a difference,” said Trenchard.

The organization now supports more than 30 nonprofits and schools, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Gulf Coast Symphony, YMCA, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District and Ocean Springs High Cheerleaders.

“They have actually gone on to become the state champions four or five years in a row, so these are organizations we invest in and we get to follow them and help them further their cause,” said Trenchard.

The foundation's director of programs, Holley Cunningham, is also a recipient of that generosity.

“Yes, the Bacot/McCarty Foundation has helped me all throughout my college career, giving me scholarships and volunteering here, so it is great to now work for them,” Cunningham said.

Wednesday, this group prepared for its biggest fundraising weekend of the year. The Jolly Gala is Friday night and Saturday is the annual Jolly Golf Tournament.

“Our mission is to support youth education and arts all across the Gulf Coast region, and we came up with a super golf tournament called the Jolly McCarty Memorial, and it has taken on a whole new world of its own. Now, 11 years later, close to $3 million has been raised to go back into our local communities,” said Trenchard.

The Bacot/McCarty staff hopes to raise even more money this year to continue impacting and improving lives.

Saturday's golf tournament in Gautier is sold out, but there are still tickets for Friday night's gala at the IP Casino Resort and Spa. The event starts at 6 p.m., and you can buy tickets for $50 at the door or call the Bacot/McCarty Foundation at (228) 205-0225.