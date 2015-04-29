MS Coast Coliseum Director Bill Holmes retiring - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Breaking

MS Coast Coliseum Director Bill Holmes retiring

MS Coat Coliseum Director to retire. (Photo Source: MS Coast Coliseum) MS Coat Coliseum Director to retire. (Photo Source: MS Coast Coliseum)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - After almost four decades, Mississippi Coast Coliseum Executive Director Bill Holmes is retiring. Holmes has been with the coliseum for 38 years. He became Executive Director in 1985. 

He said in all those year he's overseen thousands of graduations, concerts,fairs, expos and conventions. Holmes said his last official day will be August 31.

Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.

