Bacot/McCarty Foundation gets set for fundraising weekend

A Jackson County nonprofit with the goal of enhancing lives through youth education and the arts is gearing up for a big fundraiser weekend.

The Bacot/McCarty Foundation is the main supporter of more than 30 organizations and schools in the coastal region, giving away millions in grant funding.

The foundation's executive director, Todd Trenchard, and his staff said that's why it's so important that the community support the annual Jolly McCarty Gala and Golf Tournament to raise more money for those in need.

There are still tickets available for Friday night's Gala at the IP Casino, Resort and Spa. Trenchard said Saturday's golf tournament is sold out. It will be held at Shell Landing Golf Club in Gautier.

People can still donate funding to the nonprofit. For more information, call the Bacot/McCarty Foundation at 228-205-0225.

