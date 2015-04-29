Coroner: Moss Point man killed in I-10 wreck

Biloxi police are working a single vehicle accident on I-10 right now. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms to WLOX News one person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.

Hargrove said 59-year-old Robert Geer, of Moss Point, was killed when his vehicle crossed the median into oncoming traffic, veered into the woods and hit a tree. Geer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Biloxi police said the wreck happened near the Tchoutacabouffa River Bridge between the Woolmarket and Cedar Lake exits in the eastbound lanes shortly before 11 a.m.

