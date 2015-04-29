WLOX Editorial: Deer Island pier project promises to boost our e - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Deer Island pier project promises to boost our economy

Soon those of us who don't have boats will be able to enjoy Deer Island.We are happy to see the Army Corps of Engineers approval of a plan to build a 170 foot pier which will dock charter boats that will shuttle people to and from Deer Island. 

The $360,000 project will also include a mobile barge for food vendors and restrooms for island visitors. The barge could be moved in case a tropical storm approaches. 

This is a nice addition for South Mississippi that will help grow our tourism industry. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com,

Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager

