Gautier holds safe routes to school public meeting Wednesday night

Wednesday night, Gautier leaders are holding a public information meeting on safe routes.

The safe routes to school project was set up to encourage kids to walk or bike to school, through infrastructure projects. Crews work on improvements such as new sidewalks, and curb ramps.

Wednesday's meeting is regarding the project on Ladnier Road and in the vicinity of College Park Elementary School.

The meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers at 3330 Highway 90 at 6 p.m. Officials are looking for feedback regarding the project. The meeting is open to the public.

Caray Grace will have a report from the meeting tonight.

