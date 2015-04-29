WATCH NOW ON GMM: Overnight protests in Ferguson and Chicago; Bi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH NOW ON GMM: Overnight protests in Ferguson and Chicago; Biloxi mayoral runoff candidates live on GMM

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Overnight, hundreds gathered in Ferguson and Chicago in support of protests in Baltimore. We have video of the protests right now on Good Morning Mississippi. Meanwhile, the streets of Baltimore are reported to be quiet this morning as an all-night curfew seems to be holding -- enforced by 3,000 police and National Guardsmen. http://shout.lt/1Yds

Doug Walker is live on GMM this morning with the Biloxi mayoral runoff candidates. What questions do you have for FoFo Gilich or Windy Swetman? Write your questions on the WLOX Facebook page now and Doug may ask them >>http://shout.lt/1YdH

Meteorologist Tommy Richards expects very pleasant conditions in South Mississippi today. He's live on GMM right now with your extended forecast >> http://shout.lt/1n28

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

