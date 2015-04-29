Long Beach swept Wayne County to advance in the Class 5A softbal - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach swept Wayne County to advance in the Class 5A softball playoffs

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Long Beach had its back up against the fence Tuesday hosting Wayne County in game two of the best-of-three playoff series.  The Lady Bearcats responded with a 5-3 victory to tie the series at one win apiece after the Lady War Eagles prevailed in game one Monday night 7-6.

Game three wasn't even close as Long Beach jumped all over Wayne County and posted an 8-0 win to win the series 2 games to 1 and advance in the Class 5A fast pitch softball playoffs.

West Harrison had no problem with South Jones posting a 7-0 victory in game one.  The Lady Hurricanes travel to South Jones on Wednesday.

East Central will travel to Picayune 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In Class 6A Gulfport defeated St. Martin 5-4.  Oak Grove blanked Harrison central 2-0 and Petal defeated Hancock 3-2.  Brandon at Ocean Springs was postponed and the two teams will meet 4:30 at Ocean Springs on Wednesday.

Poplarville beat Magee 7-6 in the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday.

The defending Class 1A State Champion St. Patrick Lady Fighting Irish had no problem with Tylertown and rang up a 13-0 victory.

