Long Beach swept Wayne County to advance in the Class 5A softball playoffs

Long Beach had its back up against the fence Tuesday hosting Wayne County in game two of the best-of-three playoff series. The Lady Bearcats responded with a 5-3 victory to tie the series at one win apiece after the Lady War Eagles prevailed in game one Monday night 7-6.



Game three wasn't even close as Long Beach jumped all over Wayne County and posted an 8-0 win to win the series 2 games to 1 and advance in the Class 5A fast pitch softball playoffs.



West Harrison had no problem with South Jones posting a 7-0 victory in game one. The Lady Hurricanes travel to South Jones on Wednesday.



East Central will travel to Picayune 6 p.m. Wednesday.



In Class 6A Gulfport defeated St. Martin 5-4. Oak Grove blanked Harrison central 2-0 and Petal defeated Hancock 3-2. Brandon at Ocean Springs was postponed and the two teams will meet 4:30 at Ocean Springs on Wednesday.



Poplarville beat Magee 7-6 in the Class 4A playoffs Tuesday.



The defending Class 1A State Champion St. Patrick Lady Fighting Irish had no problem with Tylertown and rang up a 13-0 victory.



