Gulfport gets 5-3 win in eight innings over Ocean Springs in Cla - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport gets 5-3 win in eight innings over Ocean Springs in Class 6A playoffs

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Gulfport Admirals jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings before Ocean Springs tied the game.  The Admirals would plate 2 runs in the top of the 8th inning to post a 5-3 win in game one of the best-of-three Class 6A playoff series.

Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Gulfport.

Terry defeated Biloxi 7-4.  The Indians gave up all 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and face a must win Thursday night at 6 in Biloxi.

The Petal at Harrison Central playoff game was postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The class 5A ranks will open play on Wednesday and Thursday.  West Jones travels to West Harrison 7 p.m. Wednesday while the East Central at Pearl River Central game will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.  Long Beach travels to George County Thursday night at 6.

St. Stanislaus will entertain Richland 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 4A ranks while Cathedral beat Resurrection 9-6 in game one of the best-of-three Class 1A playoffs.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

