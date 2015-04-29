Gulfport gets 5-3 win in eight innings over Ocean Springs in Class 6A playoffs

The Gulfport Admirals jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings before Ocean Springs tied the game. The Admirals would plate 2 runs in the top of the 8th inning to post a 5-3 win in game one of the best-of-three Class 6A playoff series.



Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Gulfport.



Terry defeated Biloxi 7-4. The Indians gave up all 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and face a must win Thursday night at 6 in Biloxi.



The Petal at Harrison Central playoff game was postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday.



The class 5A ranks will open play on Wednesday and Thursday. West Jones travels to West Harrison 7 p.m. Wednesday while the East Central at Pearl River Central game will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Long Beach travels to George County Thursday night at 6.



St. Stanislaus will entertain Richland 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 4A ranks while Cathedral beat Resurrection 9-6 in game one of the best-of-three Class 1A playoffs.



