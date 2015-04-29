Biloxi Shuckers pick up win No. 13 with 6-2 decision over Pensacola

The Shuckers have had the Blue Wahoos number this season. The win over Pensacola at Bayfront Stadium was the 7th against 2 losses for the Shuckers who improved to 10-0 in nine-inning games.



Hobbs Johnson posted his second win of the season against no losses. Hobbs allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.



Jaye Chapman pitched an inning and gave up a hit with two strikeouts. Damien Magnifico gave up two hits and tossed two strikeouts in two inning of relief and Wirfin Obispo had a strikeout in one inning. The Shuckers bullpen has been solid and have allowed only one run in 25.1 innings pitching with a 0.36 earned run average.



The Shuckers exploded for five runs in the second inning. Nick Shaw doubled to right field with the bases loaded and the big hit scored Michael Reed and Taylor Green for the games first two runs.



22-year-old Yadiel Rivera had a bunt single in the top of the first inning and that extended his on-base streak to 18 games.



The Shuckers (13-6) lead the division by two games over the Mobile BayBears.



Right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez (1-2, 5.25) gets the starting call on the mound for the Shuckers on Wednesday at Pensacola. The Blue Wahoos will go with lefty Willy Peralta (1-1, 2.30).



The game is set for 6:35 at Bayfront Stadium.



