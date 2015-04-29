Biloxi Shuckers pick up win No. 13 with 6-2 decision over Pensac - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers pick up win No. 13 with 6-2 decision over Pensacola

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Shuckers have had the Blue Wahoos number this season.  The win over Pensacola at Bayfront Stadium was the 7th against 2 losses for the Shuckers who improved to 10-0 in nine-inning games.

Hobbs Johnson posted his second win of the season against no losses.  Hobbs allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

Jaye Chapman pitched an inning and gave up a hit with two strikeouts.  Damien Magnifico gave up two hits and tossed two strikeouts in two inning of relief and Wirfin Obispo had a strikeout in one inning.  The Shuckers bullpen has been solid and have allowed only one run in 25.1 innings pitching with a 0.36 earned run average.

The Shuckers exploded for five runs in the second inning.  Nick Shaw doubled to right field with the bases loaded and the big hit scored Michael Reed and Taylor Green for the games first two runs.

22-year-old Yadiel Rivera had a bunt single in the top of the first inning and that extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

The Shuckers (13-6) lead the division by two games over the Mobile BayBears.

Right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez (1-2, 5.25) gets the starting call on the mound for the Shuckers on Wednesday at Pensacola.  The Blue Wahoos will go with lefty Willy Peralta (1-1, 2.30).

The game is set for 6:35 at Bayfront Stadium.

  Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

  Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park
    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

