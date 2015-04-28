Black Chamber of Commerce hosts first membership drive

Soon, a new chamber of commerce will emerge here on the Coast. At Negrotto's Art Gallery in Biloxi, the Gulfport-Biloxi Black Chamber of Commerce had its first membership drive Tuesday.Several business owners and supporters gathered to meet and network. The president says the chamber is open to any business owners who want to get involved. They just felt like it would be a good way to introduce small minority businesses into the opportunities that are out there for them.“We're looking to just strengthen our relationships, and bring in that diversity that sometimes is overlooked,” said Claudette Walker.The chamber plans to host a major membership drive and kick off in a few months.