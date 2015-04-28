Windy Swetman, FoFo Gilich heading to runoff

Windy Swetman (left) and FoFo Gilich (right) will face each other in a runoff election to decide who will be Biloxi's next mayor. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi voters have narrowed the field to two. Windy Swetman and FoFo Gilich will face each other in a runoff election to decide who will be Biloxi's next mayor. That election will take place in two weeks on May 12.

You can see the complete results for all the candidates here: http://shout.lt/1XGc

The mayoral candidates included: Victor Ainsworth, David Bull, Cono Caranna, "FoFo" Gilich, Felix O. Gines, Kenny Glavan, Pat Morris, Dixie Newman, W.S. "Windy" Swetman, III, and Paul Tisdale.