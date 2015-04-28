Officials: 4 injured, 1 serious in Hwy. 67 wreck - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials: 4 injured, 1 serious in Hwy. 67 wreck

Officials: no serious injuries in accident at Big John Road (Photo Source: WLOX) Officials: no serious injuries in accident at Big John Road (Photo Source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Another accident occurred Tuesday at the D'Iberville intersection where two teenagers lost their lives in March.

Johnny Poulos, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a Jeep Cherokee was attempting to turn onto Big John Road off Highway 67 when it was struck by a Ford van that was traveling northbound. The accident happened around 3 p.m.

Officials say four people were taken to the hospital. Only one of those transported had serious injuries.

No students were involved in this accident.

