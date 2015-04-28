Joel's Blog: Below average temps return and linger

You can like us on Facebook: Carrie Duncan WLOX Meteorologist, Meteorologist Joel Young, Meteorologist Wesley Williams and Tommy Richards.

After all this rain we've been getting over the past few days, we're in for a treat. Well, that is if you like the cooler temperatures. We haven't dealt with any of the oppressive heat just yet this year, but considering it is just around the corner, we'll take it.Tuesday night, a cold front made its way through the region. This dropped temperatures into the 50s for overnight lows. Behind the front, we'll see breezy conditions, and that should continue into the afternoon as well.Normally, these cool spells don't last very long this time of year. But, with 50s in the forecast four nights in a row and very little humidity, you can give that AC a break and keep the windows open a while longer.As you can see in the attached forecast models, the cooler air continues to spill into South Mississippi through Friday morning.In the seven day forecast you see here on WLOX, we're being conservative on how long these cool temperatures stick around. However, it's worth noting that the numerical model data is showing overnight lows below 60 for more than just four nights.One particular model has Pascagoula dropping into the upper 40s Saturday morning and continuing the below average temperatures into early next week.Will that happen? It's possible, but some models tend to flip flop from run to run.If these models continue to show signs of a prolonged cool period, we'll continue to drop our forecast lows over the next few days.Of course, we'll keep you posted as this first wave of cooler air makes it into South Mississippi. Be sure to stay tuned for more information.

