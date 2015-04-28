Two arrested, charged with casino lot burglaries - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two arrested, charged with casino lot burglaries

(Shown left to right) Cameron Michael Anglin, 32, of Ocean Springs and Richard Alan Mauffray, 20, of Pass Christian were arrested Tuesday. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) (Shown left to right) Cameron Michael Anglin, 32, of Ocean Springs and Richard Alan Mauffray, 20, of Pass Christian were arrested Tuesday. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi Police have arrested two men they say are connected to more than a dozen vehicle burglaries at coast casinos since last Friday.

On Sunday, officers began getting calls about items stolen from cars, things like cellphones, GPS devices, purses, and wallets. The victims were all parked in casino parking lots when the thefts occurred.

Tuesday, investigators identified two suspects: Richard Alan Mauffray, 20, of Pass Christian, and Cameron Michael Anglin, 32, of Ocean Springs.

Mauffray was connected to and charged with 12 counts of Auto Burglary. His bond was set at $10,000 per charge for a total of $120,000.

Anglin was connected to and charged with five counts of Auto Burglary. His bond was set at $25,000 per charge for a total of $125,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly