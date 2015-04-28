Two arrested, charged with casino lot burglaries

(Shown left to right) Cameron Michael Anglin, 32, of Ocean Springs and Richard Alan Mauffray, 20, of Pass Christian were arrested Tuesday. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police have arrested two men they say are connected to more than a dozen vehicle burglaries at coast casinos since last Friday.

On Sunday, officers began getting calls about items stolen from cars, things like cellphones, GPS devices, purses, and wallets. The victims were all parked in casino parking lots when the thefts occurred.

Tuesday, investigators identified two suspects: Richard Alan Mauffray, 20, of Pass Christian, and Cameron Michael Anglin, 32, of Ocean Springs.

Mauffray was connected to and charged with 12 counts of Auto Burglary. His bond was set at $10,000 per charge for a total of $120,000.

Anglin was connected to and charged with five counts of Auto Burglary. His bond was set at $25,000 per charge for a total of $125,000.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

