Fourth grader expands class project into school wide food drive - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fourth grader expands class project into school wide food drive

(Pictured on the R) Zapora Stapleton led the effort at her school to collect canned goods for those in need. (Photo source: WLOX News) (Pictured on the R) Zapora Stapleton led the effort at her school to collect canned goods for those in need. (Photo source: WLOX News)
More than 300 canned goods collected by students at Gaston Point Elementary. (Photo source: WLOX News) More than 300 canned goods collected by students at Gaston Point Elementary. (Photo source: WLOX News)

A fourth grader with a heart for helping others turned a classroom project into a school wide food drive at Gaston Point Elementary on Tuesday. As part of a classroom assignment, students were given imaginary money and had to find places to spend it. 

Fourth grader Zapora Stapleton wanted to give charities a helping hand. That led her to some online research to see who needed help.

"That's when I found out about Help Fight Hunger Now. And then I asked Miss Benson, my principal, can we have a food drive? And that's how it all started," said Zapora Stapleton.

The students have collected more than 300 cans and boxes of food. The food will be donated to Gulf Coast Community Ministry.

