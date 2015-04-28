Turnout steady for Biloxi mayoral race

Because of the high stakes involved in replacing long-time mayor A.J. Holloway, the polls have been busy most of the day. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's just after 7 a.m., and voters are already lined up. A new mayor means something for the city. Elmer Williams is a voter.

“It's going to be a change. Definitely a change from the old regime, from Mr. Holloway. He did a great job for the city, but it's going to be a change,” said Williams.

That's a feeling shared by many voters, like James Ruffin.

“I vote all the time, but it's very important to be out here this year. With so many candidates and everything, it's very important for Biloxi to pick a good mayor,” Ruffin explained.

Because of the high stakes, poll managers saw a trend develop quickly. One of them is Carolyn Cadney.

“Well, turnout has been pretty good this morning. I say, roughly, we've had about 15 to 20 people. We had some lined up before seven, but we couldn't let them in until seven. So far, so good,” said Cadney.

Another poll manager is Robert Stallings.

“It's been very busy. We've had a steady stream since 7 o'clock, very busy. In fact, it's probably the busiest election we've worked in,” Stallings said.

Tuesday's voters came from all walks of life: Young, old, men, women, black, white. There were even first timers coming in today. One was Crislen Lesso.

“I feel like voting counts, and whoever wins, whenever we get them in, it will really count. Whoever we get will be really good for Biloxi, and it will do some good,” Lesso said.

The Sauciers even rode their bikes to the polls. This election is that important for Cottie Saucier.

“We love the City of Biloxi. We love a lot of the candidates. We want to do our part. We live close and we exercise, so we just rode our bikes up here today,” said Saucier.

Exercise and voting. It's a winning combination.

If no one candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff between the two top vote getters will be held in two weeks, on May 12. You can follow the results tonight both on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

