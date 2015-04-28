Pier project hopes to bring even more visitors to Deer Island

The pier project is being funded with public tidelands money. (Photo source: WLOX)

Deer Island has long been a popular spot for boaters, fishermen, campers and bird watchers. A project is now in the works to make that nearshore island accessible to even more visitors.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was in Biloxi on Tuesday, unveiling plans to build a $360,000 public pier on the north side of Deer Island.

Construction on the 170 foot long pier will begin this summer. Along with the new pier, there will also be a charter service to ferry visitors to the island. A barge will be moored near the pier to accommodate restroom and food vendor facilities.

The project is being funded with public tidelands money.

