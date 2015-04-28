Submerged SUV discovered in OS Harbor by dredging crew

Crews working on a dredging project in the Ocean Springs Harbor Tuesday uncovered a long hidden SUV.

The vehicle was discovered around 10am right in the middle of the Ocean Springs harbor channel. It appears the SUV has been submerged in the water for quite some time.

The crew dug it up with their track hoe, and lifted it on to a barge. The vehicle will be off loaded by a crane on its way from Deer Island.

Ocean Springs Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriffs Department, and DMR are all investigating. They say they're not sure yet if it's a crime scene or not.

