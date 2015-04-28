Good Samaritan's video shows moments right after fire rescue - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Good Samaritan's video shows moments right after fire rescue

Posted by Octavius Damon Kirkland on Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after their home on Knowlcrest Drive in Moss Point caught fire. (Photo source: WLOX) Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after their home on Knowlcrest Drive in Moss Point caught fire. (Photo source: WLOX)
Two neighbors helped save the life of a 102 year old woman after flames consumed the home. (Photo source: WLOX) Two neighbors helped save the life of a 102 year old woman after flames consumed the home. (Photo source: WLOX)
A cellphone video posted to Facebook by Octavius Kirkland shows the hectic aftermath of the rescue, as he gives support to the victims. (Photo source: WLOX) A cellphone video posted to Facebook by Octavius Kirkland shows the hectic aftermath of the rescue, as he gives support to the victims. (Photo source: WLOX)
The home sustained heavy damage inside, causing the roof to collapse. (Photo source: WLOX) The home sustained heavy damage inside, causing the roof to collapse. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

"I ain't gonna let nothin' happen to you. That's why I ran out the door."

Those words of comfort can be heard on a cellphone video posted to Facebook by Octavius Kirkland, one of the men credited with saving two people from a house fire early Tuesday morning.

[Watch the full video here: http://shout.lt/1VSM]

One of those pulled from the burning home on Knowlcrest Drive was a 102 year old woman. The other person was her grandson, who said he had been looking after her while his mother was in the hospital. The grandmother is in good condition at Singing River Hospital. The grandson was treated and released.

Kirkland said he was awakened around 5:30am when he heard a knock at his door and someone screaming.

"My neighbor was at the door asking for help. We rushed out to help," he recalled. "The house was burning, smoke was coming up through the house. The grandmother was laying in the house where he was trying to get her out. I grabbed one hand and Tony grabbed the other, and we pulled her out."

The home sustained heavy damage inside, causing the roof to collapse. Fire investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning, but have not yet said how the blaze started.

Tonight, we'll hear more from the rescuers, and bring you the latest details on the fire investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:32:12 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly