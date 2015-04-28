Good Samaritan's video shows moments right after fire rescue

A cellphone video posted to Facebook by Octavius Kirkland shows the hectic aftermath of the rescue, as he gives support to the victims. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two neighbors helped save the life of a 102 year old woman after flames consumed the home. (Photo source: WLOX)

Two people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after their home on Knowlcrest Drive in Moss Point caught fire. (Photo source: WLOX)

"I ain't gonna let nothin' happen to you. That's why I ran out the door."

Those words of comfort can be heard on a cellphone video posted to Facebook by Octavius Kirkland, one of the men credited with saving two people from a house fire early Tuesday morning.

One of those pulled from the burning home on Knowlcrest Drive was a 102 year old woman. The other person was her grandson, who said he had been looking after her while his mother was in the hospital. The grandmother is in good condition at Singing River Hospital. The grandson was treated and released.

Kirkland said he was awakened around 5:30am when he heard a knock at his door and someone screaming.

"My neighbor was at the door asking for help. We rushed out to help," he recalled. "The house was burning, smoke was coming up through the house. The grandmother was laying in the house where he was trying to get her out. I grabbed one hand and Tony grabbed the other, and we pulled her out."

The home sustained heavy damage inside, causing the roof to collapse. Fire investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning, but have not yet said how the blaze started.

