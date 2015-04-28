WATCH NOW ON GMM: Chaos in Baltimore as the city goes up in flam - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH NOW ON GMM: Chaos in Baltimore as the city goes up in flames; showers and thunderstorms likely today

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
A shocking day of violence and looting in Baltimore spilled into the overnight hours. Some neighborhoods are in shambles this morning after young demonstrators, outraged over police brutality, stormed the streets, attacking officers and setting buildings and squad cars on fire. We're following all of the overnight developments right now on Good Morning Mississippi>> http://shout.lt/1PPS

The Supreme Court is set to hear historic arguments today in cases that could make same-sex marriage the law of the land >>http://shout.lt/1PQc

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says we could see a bit of rain again today. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. When will we get a break from rain? He's live on GMM right now with your extended forecast>> http://shout.lt/1n28

Voters head to the polls today to choose Biloxi's next leader. Click this link for a list of polling places and other voting information >>http://shout.lt/1PQP

  Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

  FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.

