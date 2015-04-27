Biloxi Shuckers hook another win over Pensacola Blue Wahoos 8-2 Monday night

Tyler Wagner had a big night on the mound and at the plate. Wagner posted his fourth win of the season against no defeats. He gave up 3 hits, 2 runs with 5 strikeouts and 4 walks in five innings. Wagner carries a 2.05 earned run average.



In the Shuckers four run 4th inning, Wagner belted his first-career home run, a two-run shot in his 9th career at bat.



Yadiel Rivera had another outstanding performance at the plate. He went 2 for 4 with a run scored and one RBI. He's batting .357.



Nick Ramirez had 2 hits in 5 at bats and drove in 2 runs. Ramirez carries a .386 batting average.



Adam Weisenburger was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored.



Former LSU standout Austin Ross relieved Wager in the 6th and in two inning, Ross gave up 2 hits, no runs and struck out 4 Blue Wahoo batters. Ross has an impressive 0.90 ERA.



Tanner Poppe and Martin Viramontes each pitched scoreless innings for the Shuckers.



Biloxi and Pensacola clash 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.



Hobbs Johnson is slated to get the starting call on the mound for the Shuckers.



