Pitching has been a big reason for West Harrison's success in baseball

Just like the West Harrison softball team, the Hurricanes baseball team relies on outstanding pitching.



Dustin Ware carries a 6 and 3 won-loss record with a zero-point-8-2 earned run average with 59 strikeouts.



Jacques Pucheu has 7 wins and 1 loss, an impressive zero-point-5-0 ERA with 100 strikeouts and teams are batting only .145 against the East Mississippi Community college signee.



He's also batting .315 with 9 RBI's. Pucheu says working on his off-speed pitch has helped him tremendously this season.



"Really the process of getting stronger in the off-season has helped and being able to maintain leg strength and being able to go 7, 8 and 9 innings even sometimes, "stated Pucheu.



During the football season, Pucheu drilled field goals of 46 and 52 yards and says he's going to stick to his commitment to play baseball and football at East Mississippi Community College, despite receiving some interest from Division One baseball programs.



His goal right now, help West Harrison advance deep into the Class 5A baseball playoffs.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

